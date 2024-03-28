Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 11.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.74. 220,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.