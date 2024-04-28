Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.
DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
