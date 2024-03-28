Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 10,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -29.24%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

