Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.38. 73,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 794,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

