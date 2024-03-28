Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Increases By 125.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HPGLY traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $197.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22.
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
