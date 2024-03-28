Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Increases By 125.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HPGLY traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $197.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.