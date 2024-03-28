First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Up 125.7% in March

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 49,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FJP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 9,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $55.44.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2998 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

