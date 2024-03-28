Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 29th total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of CLPBY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,879. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $953.60 million during the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 43.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.