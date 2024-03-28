Conflux 24-Hour Volume Hits $109.68 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $109.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,051.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.00797392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00133208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00045797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00059008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00191002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00130302 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,984,398,375 coins and its circulating supply is 3,846,911,806 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,984,261,337.64 with 3,846,761,328.41 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.48268389 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $180,993,396.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.