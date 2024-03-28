Courier Capital LLC Acquires 153 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,819 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,636,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

