CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 4.3% Higher

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.18. 59,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 798,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

CureVac Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 482.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

