Daktronics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Daktronics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $454.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Daktronics by 1,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

