DDD Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,744,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,325,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $253.33 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average is $215.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.