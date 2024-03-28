14,880 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $61.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.