Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Holdings Trimmed by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

