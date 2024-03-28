Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 6,031 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,711,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after acquiring an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after acquiring an additional 746,409 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 58,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.