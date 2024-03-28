Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells 8,620 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %
Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,300. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.96. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1101322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
