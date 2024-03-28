Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells 8,620 Shares of Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$85,338.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,300. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.96. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1101322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

