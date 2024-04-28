Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.