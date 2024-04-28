Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWKGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

