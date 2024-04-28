Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bisichi Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 90 ($1.11) on Friday. Bisichi has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.70 ($3.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 million, a PE ratio of 169.81 and a beta of -0.07.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

