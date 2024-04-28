Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Declares Dividend of GBX 4

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Bisichi Trading Up 16.1 %
Shares of LON BISI opened at GBX 90 ($1.11) on Friday. Bisichi has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.70 ($3.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 million, a PE ratio of 169.81 and a beta of -0.07.
About Bisichi
