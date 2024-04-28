Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.39

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $11.71. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 124,798 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

