Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR remained flat at $143.74 during trading hours on Thursday. 940,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

