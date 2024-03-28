Verum Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,955. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.18. The company has a market cap of $380.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

