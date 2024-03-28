e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.03 and last traded at $203.54. Approximately 213,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,484,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

