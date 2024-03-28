Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Trading Down 2%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 3,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 50,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,972,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

