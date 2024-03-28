Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $140.06 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $140.06 million and approximately $544,516.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,523.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $571.99 or 0.00811086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00134277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00061025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00194105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00132715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,281,362 coins and its circulating supply is 74,281,842 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.