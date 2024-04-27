Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

