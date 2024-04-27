State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.28 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. The business had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $436,589.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 697,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $662,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

