Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.11) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

JLP stock opened at GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Friday. Jubilee Metals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.81. The stock has a market cap of £196.68 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

