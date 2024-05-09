STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0549 on Top Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $106.55 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05535388 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,351,855.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.