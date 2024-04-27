Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Integer updated its FY24 guidance to $5.01-5.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.010-5.430 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Integer has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.