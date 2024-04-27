Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

