Robert W. Baird Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $120.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.69.

Shares of TER stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

