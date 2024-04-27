Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.69.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 19.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 239.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

