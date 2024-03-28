Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 310.6% from the February 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Esprit Trading Down 13.8 %
ESPGY stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Esprit has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Esprit
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Esprit
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.