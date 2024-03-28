EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Down 2%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 1,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EVE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in EVE in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EVE in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
