FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

Shares of FDS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $449.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

