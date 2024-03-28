First National Corp MA ADV Has $7.26 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average is $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.