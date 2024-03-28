First Pacific Financial Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

