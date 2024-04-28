Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $240.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.23. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.