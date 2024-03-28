Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24,627.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

