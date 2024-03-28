Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Theriva Biologics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TOVX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,915. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.45. Theriva Biologics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Theriva Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theriva Biologics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theriva Biologics

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

