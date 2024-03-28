Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

