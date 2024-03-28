Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $142,964.52 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $142,964.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,688,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,376,348.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $185,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $195,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 4.5 %

GDYN opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.