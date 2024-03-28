Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 125.93%.

HMN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

