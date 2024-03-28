IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

