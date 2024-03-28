IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 497,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.33 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $26.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

