Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the February 29th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance
Integral Diagnostics stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Integral Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
