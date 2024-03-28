Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Integral Diagnostics Limited (OTCMKTS:ITGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the February 29th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Integral Diagnostics Stock Performance

Integral Diagnostics stock remained flat at $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Integral Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

