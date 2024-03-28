Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Position Cut by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

