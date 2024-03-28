Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.36

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 10186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 93,343 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 784,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

