Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.85

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 97478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,243.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

