Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.39

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 222116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

